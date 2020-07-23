Everyone was expecting “The New Mutants” to announce that the movie would be coming to Disney+ in the near future, but 20th Century Studios had other plans. The studio didn’t remove “The New Mutants” from the summer box office, and the film is still slated to release on August 28th.

The studio’s decision to stick with the “The New Mutants” current release date is surprising, since Disney removed “Mulan” from the summer schedule, and delayed other films like “The French Dispatch” and “Antlers.” Disney has already released theatrical films that were hit with delays on Disney+, including the “Artemis Fowl” adaptation, “The One and Only Ivan,” and the “Hamilton” movie.

The Comic-Con panel video talks about the making of the film, and what it’s like working on an X-Men project. The opening scene of the movie is available to watch around the 24-minute mark.

AMC Theaters sent out a press release on Thursday morning that said it would open domestic theaters in August, but that was before “Mulan” was removed from the summer schedule. “Tenet,” the tentpole release from Warner Bros. Pictures, was also removed from the summer schedule, and a new date was not given at this time. Sony Pictures also pulled “The Broken Hearts” gallery, which was going to release just before “Tenet,” so AMC is running out of films to play if they open or not.

“The New Mutants” stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. The film’s description reads, “An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

