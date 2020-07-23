Disney’s live-action “Mulan” was the next big-budget movie to release in theaters after Warner Bros. Pictures removed “Tenet” from the schedule, but the new adaptation won’t be releasing any time soon. Disney has pulled “Mulan” from the summer box office, and pushed back many of its franchises as COVID-19 cases surge across the country.

The “Star Wars” franchise, which is currently on a break after wrapping up the Skywalker saga with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” is being pushed back a year. The new schedule has the first round of Star Wars films releasing near Christmas 2023, with the sequel launching in December 2025, and the third installment releasing in 2027.

The “Avatar” franchise is also taking a year off because of the health crisis. The first of the new films will release in December 2022, followed by a film in 2024, and the other films in 2026 and 2028.

As you can tell, moviegoers will be jumping between the “Star Wars” and “Avatar” franchises each Christmas, until almost 2030. The Spring, Fall, and Summer schedules will be filled with Marvel adaptations, and Walt Disney Animation projects.

“Mulan” leaving the schedule is a huge blow to movie theaters, which were counting on “Tenet” and “Mulan” to revitalize the summer box office just before it ends. Sony Pictures also removed “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” which was delayed three times since the start of the outbreak.

Niki Caro directed “Mulan,” which stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li. The film was originally set to premiere in March 2020.

The description for the live-action remake reads, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The Wes Anderson film “The French Dispatch” has also been removed from the schedule for now, and the horror-thriller “Antlers” was pushed back to February 19, 2021. That project stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Green, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

