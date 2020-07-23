HBO dropped a trailer for “His Dark Materials: Season 2” during the network’s [email protected] virtual panel. Viewers were the first to watch the official trailer for the upcoming second season of the drama series, and you can check out the video below for a quick look at the new episodes.

Included in the trailer is the very first glimpse at the mysterious city of Cittàgaze as well as footage of new season 2 cast members Andrew Scott (“John Parry”), Jade Anouka (“Ruta Skadi”), and Simone Kirby (“Dr. Mary Malone”), who join returning cast Dafne Keen (“Lyra”), Ruth Wilson (“Mrs Coulter”), Ariyon Bakare (“Lord Boreal”), Amir Wilson (“Will”) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Lee Scoresby”).

The network’s official description for the second season reads, “Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.”

If you need to catch up on the show, you can watch the first season of “His Dark Materials” on HBO and HBO Max.

You can read our article on How to Stream this year's [email protected] panels, or our article on the top 42 panels for TV & Movie fan. HBO has several projects on the list, including the new animated-comedy series "Close Enough," from the creator of "The Regular Show."

