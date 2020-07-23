During the company’s [email protected] virtual panel, Prime Video released a first look at “Truth Seekers,” the all-new supernatural comedy-drama series starring Nick Frost, Samson Kayo, Simon Pegg, and Emma D’Arcy. Viewers got a chance to watch a first look video for the upcoming series, and Prime Video quickly uploaded the trailer to YouTube after the panel to entice fans of the comedy duo.

The official description reads, “A group of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover a deadly conspiracy.”

The supernatural series seems like a perfect installment to the growing list of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost comedies. The duo already has a long list of fan-favorite hits behind them, including “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Paul,” and “The World’s End.”

The new comedy series will be available on Prime Video, which means members will be able to stream the series for free when it finally releases on the platform. Prime Video didn’t drop an official premiere date for the new series, but the video promises that the supernatural show will be “coming soon.”

If you haven’t jumped into any of the virtual panels at Comic-Con at Home this year, you still have several days of content ahead of you. You can read our article on How to Stream this year’s [email protected] panels, or our article on the top 42 panels for TV & Movie fan. You can be the first to hear about shows like “Truth Seekers,” or other content if you’re interested in the franchises headed to this year’s virtual event.

There are several SYFY projects on the list, so be sure to catch your favorites to hear more about the shows and movies coming to a screen near you. You can watch the official teaser for “Truth Seekers” below to get a look at the fantastic cast.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.