Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios announced the title and logo for its all-new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy,” which follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation.

The series is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman and overseen for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito, EVP, Animation Production, and Development, Nickelodeon.

The CG-animated series, which expands the Star Trek Universe, will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021 for a new generation of fans. The title and logo were revealed during the Star Trek Universe panel at [email protected].

The series will be from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

The new animated series joins the expanding “Star Trek” franchise for ViacomCBS as the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences for Nickelodeon.

The ever-expanding Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access currently includes hit original series “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and the other animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” That show focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. The Starfleet crew includes Ensign Beckett Mariner voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

CBS All Access is also working on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh.

