Apple announced a series order for “Shining Girls,” a new thriller based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss. From MRC Television, the series will be adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who will also serve as showrunner.

According to Apple’s announcement, Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

If you like to read the original novel before seeing the adaptation, you can find Beukes’ work right here on Amazon.

In addition to starring, Moss will executive produce through Love & Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project. Apple did not announce a premiere window for “Shining Girls” at this time.

“Shining Girls” follows Apple’s recently announced a straight-to-series order for “The Shrink Next Door,” a new eight-episode limited series from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. That new, eight-episode limited series is based on the No. 1 new podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media, hailing from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The new Apple Original series will join a slate of critically acclaimed and award-winning drama series on Apple TV+ including “Defending Jacob,” the NAACP Image Award-winning “Truth Be Told,” and the Golden Globe-nominated and SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; as well as the anticipated upcoming series “Mosquito Coast,” starring Justin Theroux; “Lisey’s Story,” written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; and the historical drama series “Hedy Lamarr,” starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot.

