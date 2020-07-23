Microsoft had a long list of world premieres on-hand for the company’s big Xbox Showcase on Thursday afternoon. The list includes 22 games, with 15 of them coming from Xbox Game Studios. There’s a very strong emphasis on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s current push to offer players multiple ways to play their favorite franchises, which offers Microsoft an advantage over Sony’s Playstation 5.

The big title this year is “Halo Infinite,” set to release this holiday season. Fans saw a trailer that teased the new title, as well as new gameplay. “As Dusk Falls” is a new interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT, but we don’t have a release date at this time. “Avowed” is the next first-person RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, set in the world of Eora from the “Pillars of Eternity” franchise.

“Fable” made its big return during the event, and Playground Games is developing the game for Xbox Series X and Windows 10, and a version is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. The “Forza Motorsport” franchise from Turn 10 Studios will run at 4K, 60 frames per second, and there will be Ray tracing. The game is coming to the Xbox Series X, Windows 10 and on Xbox Game Pass.

“Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis” from SEGA got a name and trailer, and Xbox players will be able to play “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2,” a new first-person shooter set in a terrifying atmosphere. Microsoft also announced “State of Decay 3” for a new zombie survival simulation, and “Warhammer 40,000: Darktide” is another big title, which is a 4-player co-op game set in hive Tertium.

“Destiny 2: Beyond Light” is coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, allowing access to all current Destiny 2 standard edition expansions (seasonal content sold separately), including the standard edition of the upcoming Beyond Light when it releases this November.

“The Gunk,” “Tetris Effect: Connected,” “CrossfireX,” “Everwild,” “Grounded,” “The Medium,” “Psychonauts 2,” “Balan Wonderworld,” “Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age,” “Echo Generation,” “Hello Neighbor 2,” “Watch Dogs: Legion,” “The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon,” and “Tell Me Why” made the list of trailers and previews as well. Details on most of the games are slim, but teasers and a few details were shared in the video’s we collected below.

You can find the 26 videos, trailers, previews and presentations in the following playlist. There’s plenty of new content on the way, even though we are in a bit of game-drought at the moment.

