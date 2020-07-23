The thriller “Spree” will release in theaters, On-Demand, and digital on August 14th. The film features Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande with Kyle Mooney and David Arquette.

Eugene Kotlyarenko directed the movie, working off a script by Gene McHugh and Eugene Kotlyarenko.

The description reads, “Meet Kurt (Joe Keery), a 23-year-old rideshare driver for Spree, who is so desperate for social media attention that he’ll stop at nothing to go viral. He comes up with a plan to livestream a rampage as a shortcut to infamy – coining his evil scheme “#thelesson”, he installs a set of cameras in his car and begins streaming his rides. Wildly miscalculating the popularity that would come from his lethal scheme, Kurt’s desperation grows as he tries to find a way to overcome the plan’s flaws. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt’s path and becomes the only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage.”

Fans of Keery know him best as the lovable babysitter Steve Harrington in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” That project might release an update over the next few days as San Diego Comic-Con launches its virtual panels and events. “Stranger Things” doesn’t have a panel this year, but Netflix might take a moment to tease something new from the show’s fourth season over the weekend. The last time we checked in with the show was when Netflix released a quick teaser earlier this year, but Steve Harrington, Eleven, and the crew of friends didn’t make an appearance.

If you missed the trailer for “Spree” that was released on Thursday morning, you can watch the first look video below.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.