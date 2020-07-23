IFC Midnight will release “Centigrade” in select theaters on August 28th, the film will also release on VOD the same day. Brendan Walsh directed the suspense-thriller, which stars Genesis Rodriguez, Vincent Piazza, and Mavis Simpson-Ernst.

The synopsis reads, “In 2002, a young American couple, Matthew and Naomi, travel to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and Ice. As if the stakes aren’t high enough, Naomi is eight months pregnant in their frozen prison. With few resources, a dwindling food supply, and nothing but time, tension, blame, and personal secrets bubble to the surface. Matthew and Naomi realize they must work together to survive in a crippling battle against the elements, hypothermia, disturbing hallucinations, and plunging temperatures reaching as low as -30C.”

Rodriguez stars as Detective Sloan Womack in “The Fugitive” with Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook, she also voices characters in “She-Ra and the Princess of Power” and “Big Hero 6: The Series.” Vincent Piazza starred in “The Passage” and “Boardwalk Empire,” as well as Clint Eastwood’s “Jersey Boys.”

“Centigrade” has a good shot at succeeding at the limited box office, despite the current shutdown. Thrillers like “Relic,” “Becky,” and “The Wretched” have all found success with limited releases across the United States and at Drive-In theaters. The genre has seen a sudden uptick in moviegoers while larger films like “Tenet” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery” are being delayed. Other films, like “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” are following suit and releasing in limited theaters and VOD during the health crisis, giving everyone a chance to see the new releases. If you missed the first look trailer for “Centigrade” this morning, you can watch the video below for a look at the thriller.

