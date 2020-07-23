Netflix released a first look teaser for the final season of “Baby,” which is scheduled to return to the platform in September. Fans have a few more weeks of waiting before the new episodes are available, but they can keep the show on their radar. The cast includes Benedetta Porcaroli, Alice Pagani, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Giuseppe Maggio, and Brando Pacitto.

The show’s description reads, “Baby is a coming-of-age story that explores the unseen lives of Roman high schoolers. Loosely inspired by a true story, the series follows a group of Parioli teenagers as they defy society in their search for identity and independence against the backdrop of forbidden love, family pressures, and shared secrets.”

Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the final season, but fans should be happy to know that the show is returning next month. Other September projects coming to Netflix include “Away Season 1,” “Julie and the Phantoms Season 1,” and “Enola Holmes.”

“Enola Holmes” is one of the larger releases on Netflix scheduled for September. The film is based on Nancy Springer’s Edgar Award-nominated book series, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” and the movie features an all-star cast with Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, and Susan Wokoma. The extended cast also includes Henry Cavill and two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter.

The official synopsis reads, “Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.”

