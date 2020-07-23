Orion Pictures announced that “Bill and Ted Face the Music” will release on September 1st in both theaters and On-Demand. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, and Kristen Schaal. The cast also includes Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

The film’s description adds, “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Dean Parisot directed the movie, working on a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Alex Winter, Ed Solomon, Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce, and David Haring produced the film.

While “Bill and Ted 3” took the VOD and limited-release route, other films like “Tenet” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery” were pulled from the schedule earlier this month and not given new release dates. Big budget movies like “Tenet” are considering a staggered launch, starting in other countries where COVID-19 cases are under control, and delaying the domestic release while the United States struggles with new outbreaks. “Mulan” is the next major release expected to be hit with a delay but Disney hasn’t made an official announcement at this time. Smaller films like “Antebellum,” “Saint Maud,” and “New Mutants” are also expected to miss their August release dates, but they might get VOD releases.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

