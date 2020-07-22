SYFY acquired “Dallas and Robo,” a new animated-series starring John Cena and Kat Dennings. The show is slated to premiere on August 8th around midnight, and the 8-episode half-hour adult animated comedy will begin its first ever cable run during the network’s TZGZ late-night animation block. Episodes will also be available on SYFY On Demand.

The description reads, “Dallas and Robo is a space-trucking comedy following the mis-adventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin’ artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.”

The series comes from ShadowMachine (“Final Space,” “BoJack Horseman”), and YouTube Originals. “Dallas and Robo” is executive produced by series creator Mike Roberts and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes, alongside Cena. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico from ShadowMachine also serve as executive producers.

If you’re new to TZGZ, the block is SYFY’s growing late-night adult animation schedule. SYFY + 1 letter = TZGZ, if you didn’t get it. The slate starts on Saturdays around midnight and offers a mix of adult animation and general craziness.

SYFY also stated that on July 24th, the network will present four new original series during its [email protected] panel. Creators and celebrity voices of “Devil May Care,” “Wild Life,” “Magical Girl Friendship Squad,” and “Hell Den” will talk about their projects and offer clips and insights.

You can read our article on How to Stream this year’s [email protected] panels, or our article on the top 42 panels for TV & Movie fans, if you’re interested in the franchises headed to this year’s virtual event. There are several SYFY projects on the list, so be sure to catch your favorites to hear more about the shows and movies set to release over the next year.

