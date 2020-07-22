HBO renewed the drama series “Perry Mason” for a second season, the renewal was announced today by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason,” said Orsi. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

According to the network, “Perry Mason” debuted as HBO’s most-watched series premiere in nearly two years. HBO also stated that the first episode has now been seen by over 8M viewers.

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys stars in the series as the low-rent private investigator Perry Mason, who is living check-to-check and is haunted by his wartime experiences in France while suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

The series also stars John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan’s creative and driven legal secretary; Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigation.

The official description for the series reads, “1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong.”

The first season’s executive producers were Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and Timothy Van Patten, who also directs. Aida Rodgers served as a co-executive producer, with Matthew Rhys serving as a producer. Rolin Jones & Ron Fitzgerald created the series, which is based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.