Lionsgate shared a first look at “Rogue,” a new action movie from director M.J. Bassett set to release this summer. Megan Fox stars in the film with Philip Winchester, Jessica Sutton, Calli Taylor, Brandon Auret, Adam Deacon, and Sisanda Henna. “Rogue” is scheduled to release On-Demand and on digital on August 28th, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on September 1st.

The studio’s description reads, “Megan Fox (Transformers) tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O’Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O’Hara’s squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels—and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.”

If you’re a fan of Megan Fox, she’s expected to star in Brian Petsos’ upcoming comedy-drama “Big Gold Brick” with Lucy Hale and Oscar Isaac. Fox is also in the animated movie “Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin” with Ellen Page, Kate Winslet, and Gerard Butler, as well as the thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with Bruce Willis and Machine Gun Kelly.

Lionsgate released a trailer for “Rogue” on social media, and you can check out the video below before the film releases digitally in August.

Action movies are usually the main attraction during the summer box office, but the ongoing health crisis has kept theaters closed across the country. With movies like “Tenet” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery” pulled from the summer schedule, VOD and digital releases should be your go-to choice if you want a new actioner, thriller, horror-movie, or comedy to watch.

If you’re still looking for something new to stream, you can see which films are releasing at the home box office.

