Netflix is releasing Nickelodeon’s “The Legend of Korra,” an animated sequel of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” on the platform on August 14th. Netflix made the confirmation on social media on Tuesday afternoon, telling followers, “She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US.”

“The Legend of Korra” launched on Nickelodeon in 2012 and ran on the network for two years. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko created the series, which featured the voice talents of Janet Varney, P.J. Byrne, David Faustino, J.K. Simmons, and Kiernan Shipka. In the story, Korra was the successor of Aang, the lead character in the animated Airbender series. The show was one of the first Nickelodeon animated series to feature LGBTQ+ themes and took place 70 years after the original Airbender series.

If you already binged through “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which released on Netflix back in May, you can start the adventures of Korra and follow her through all four seasons. The show dances between touching moments, fight scenes, and general animated humor, and has been popular with fans of the genre for the last decade. The show currently sits with a 93% rating on RottenTomatoes and has an average audience score of 79%.

It’s not surprising that “The Legend of Korra” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” ended up on Netflix. The platform has spent millions of dollars amping up its anime content over the last year, and now that it has an established base, CBS can introduce the characters to a new generation to test the waters before launching a new project on CBS All Access. The franchise also expanded into games, books, and toys, which will all benefit from the show being on Netflix. “The Legend of Korra” joins hits like “Naruto,” “One Piece,” “Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon,” “Castlevania,” “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” “BNA,” “Sword Art Online,” and dozens more.

