Gravitas Ventures’ independent comedy “I Used To Go Here” will release on VOD and on digital platforms on August 7th. Written and directed by Kris Rey, the movie stars Gillian Jacobs, Jemaine Clement, Hannah Marks, Kate Micucci, Jorma Taccone, Josh Wiggins, and Forrest Goodluck.

The movie’s description reads, “Following the lackluster launch of her debut novel, 35-year-old writer Kate Conklin (Gillian Jacobs) receives an invitation from her former professor and old crush (Jemaine Clement) to speak at her alma mater. With her book tour cancelled, and her ego deflated, Kate decides to take the trip, wondering if returning to her old college as a published author might give her the morale boost she sorely needs. Instead, she falls into a comical regression – from misadventures with eccentric twenty-year olds to feelings of jealousy toward her former professor’s new favorite student. Striking the balance between bittersweet and hilarious, Kate takes a journey through her past to redefine her future.”

Jacobs has a few projects in the works, but we don’t have release dates at this time. Fans of the actor can see her in the upcoming mystery-horror movie “Fear Street,” with Ashley Zukerman and Charlene Amoia, and Hannah Marks’ comedy “Mark, Mary & Some Other People” with Ben Rosenfield and Hayley Law. Jacobs is also voicing a character in Robert Kirkman’s superhero animated series “Invincible,” alongside Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandrah Oh, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, and Zachary Quinto.

“I Used To Go Here” is produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman for Yale Productions, Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams for Ten Acre Films, and Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter for Party Over Here.

Thrillers and horror movies have taken over the box office for the moment, so you can add “I Used To Go Here” to your streaming schedule if you’re looking for something new. The studio released a trailer for the film on Tuesday morning, and you can watch the promotional video below to get a better look at the story.

