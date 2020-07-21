Spotify is shaking up its content slate and adding select video podcasts to its library. The streaming service announced the new videos in a blogpost on Tuesday morning, saying “fans can get to know their favorite podcast hosts even better, and creators can more deeply connect with their audiences.”

The company explained, “Video podcasts build upon and enhance our existing audio experience, allowing Free and Premium users to connect more deeply with their favorite podcasts with video content. Listeners can tune into podcasts like Book of Basketball 2.0, Fantasy Footballers, The Misfits Podcast, H3 Podcast, The Morning Toast, Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and The Rooster Teeth Podcast for a visual and audio feast.”

If you’re interested in watching your podcast instead of just listening to it, press play on your desktop or mobile app. The company added, “The creator-made videos will start automatically and sync immediately with your audio feed. If you’re multitasking between apps or want to lock your device during the episode, no worries: your audio will continue to play in the background with no interruption (and minimal data usage). All listeners will still be able to download the audio to their mobile devices to listen to shows on the go.”

The new platform gives select creators a chance to expand their viewership and offers a new way for them to entertain their fans. The company didn’t state if this feature will be available to all users in the future, or if it will remain for only a select few.

The move most likely ties into advertising. The videos will give Spotify and its creators another means to deliver ads to a target audience. Video offers pre-roll to post-roll spots, overlays, linear and non-linear options, as well as product placements or review segments for future branding opportunities. You won’t have to listen to someone talk about Honey for 60-seconds, you can just watch a Honey ad that the company already made.

