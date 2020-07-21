Netflix’s YA drama “Élite” is expanding its cast, adding new names to the cast sheet for Season 4. Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín are joining the cast for the new season, which doesn’t have a premiere date at this time.

According to the announcement, the new characters will be part of the universe of Las Encinas. The platform teased, “Their characters will cross paths with the more seasoned Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).”

Netflix also stated that Eduardo Chapero Jackson and Ginesta Guindal will be the directors of this new season, which will also feature Jaime Vaca, David Lorenzo, Almudena Ocaña, and Esther Morales as screenwriters. Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor, and Jaime Vaca are the executive producers of the fourth season of “ÉLITE.”

The popular series was renewed for a fourth season back in May, and the third season was released on Netflix back in March. If you’re a fan of teen dramas, you have time to catch up on the series before Season 4 launches worldwide.

If you’ve fallen behind, Netflix’s description for Season 3 reads, “Polo has returned to school. The tension that generates his presence among all students can only end in one way: with a new tragedy in Las Encinas. In the third season of ELITE, our protagonists will face their last months at the institute, a stage in which they will have to make decisions that can change their future forever. A journey in which love, sex, and friendship will be more present than ever, but also jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threaten to destroy lives that were really just about to begin.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.