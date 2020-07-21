iHeartMedia announced the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Fall lineup, which includes BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown, and more. The event will also feature special guests like Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher, and others. Ryan Seacrest will host this year’s virtual two-day event, featuring live performances recorded on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville in front of a virtual audience.

The two-day festival will be streamed on The CW App and CWTV.com, and broadcasted on iHeartMedia stations nationwide on September 18th and 19th. The CW Network will broadcast the two-night televised iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 27th and 28th.

The virtual event will allow millions of iHeartRadio listeners to experience the festival’s traditional collaborations and surprise performances, and you won’t need a badge or armband. This year is also the 10th anniversary, and the event will feature special remote performances and include intimate backstage moments with artists sharing personal stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives and their families. The inaugural iHeartRadio Music Festival took place in Las Vegas in September 2011 to celebrate the official launch of the iHeartRadio App.

“We worked closely with the artist community to create a safe way for them to step back on stage and perform for millions of their fans on the radio and television,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “It’s our commitment to help the artists whose music we play here at iHeart stay connected to their fans.”

This year’s festival will also pay special tribute to the connection between fans and artists. Fans will have the opportunity to introduce artists and participate in virtual meet and greets. In addition, fans watching live will have the opportunity to appear in a special Capital One Fan Video Wall and be serenaded by their favorite artists.

“It’s hard to believe that this September will be the 10th iHeartRadio Music Festival,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “The 2011 Festival was iHeart’s first national marquee event and became the model for our hugely successful series of iHeart-branded music events broadcast and streamed across the country on radio, television and online. More than 200 superstar artists have made our iHeartRadio Music Festival the biggest in the world, and this year’s lineup, even amidst a global pandemic, will be one for the history books.”

The weekend-long event will also feature a nationwide pre-show broadcast on iHeartRadio stations that will feature backstage artist moments hosted by Elvis Duran. In addition, all summer long, iHeartRadio stations, the iHeartRadio app, and iHeartPodcasts will revisit the most significant moments from the past 10 years of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

