Paramount Pictures and Skydance confirmed a release date for the animated musical fantasy “Spellbound,” and the animated movie “Luck.” The movie “Spellbound” is now scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022, and “Luck” will release on February 18, 2022.

President of Skydance Animation Holly Edwards said, “Luck and Spellbound create rich worlds and compelling characters that we know will resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s incredibly exciting to see our team of legendary creatives working around the clock and across the globe to bring these pictures to life.”

“Luck and Spellbound mark the next phase of Skydance and Paramount’s commitment to feature animation for the theatrical experience,” said Paramount’s President of Domestic Distribution, Chris Aronson. “These films not only continue our longstanding relationship with Skydance, but, along with Paramount Animation’s own upcoming films, mean we will be releasing event-level animated films for years to come.”

The description for “Spellbound” reads, “Set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.” The movie reunites director Vicky Jenson with producer David Lipman and was written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton. Legendary composer and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken is writing the original score and songs for the project. Grammy Award-winner Glenn Slater has been tapped to pen the lyrics, with Grammy Award-winner Chris Montan serving as executive music producer.

Peggy Holmes will direct “Luck,” but we don’t have a cast list at this time. The description adds, “Luck features the unluckiest girl alive who stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck and must join with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer to get casting info on these two films, but more information should be announced over the next few months as the project moves into production.

