Shortly after Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it was pulling “Tenet” from the summer schedule, Sony Pictures removed “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” Natalie Krinsky wrote and directed the rom-com, which stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters.

The film’s description reads, “What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself”

Selena Gomez served as an executive producer on the project, which was slated to hit theaters on August 7th. The movie was initially scheduled to release in July and has been moved or delayed four times at this point. The studio did not announce a new release date, and will most likely hold the film until conditions across the country improve, or decide to release the film on VOD.

COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country, keeping theaters in major markets closed for the foreseeable future. Movie theaters were hoping that “Tenet” would rescue the summer box office, starting a trend of new releases, but it could have the opposite effect. Now that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided that it would be too much of a risk to release the film, the move could encourage the smaller studios to do the same.

With “Tenet” bumped from the schedule, all eyes will be on Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” which is the next big-budget release currently slated for August 21st. It seems unlikely that Disney will release the film in August, but the studio did not make an announcement at this time.

Studios could stagger the release of their films across the world, a proposition that seems more likely now that other countries are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases. The Americas have the highest rate of new infections, with the United States leading the charge, and movies could release in other countries before releasing domestically. PVOD, VOD, and digital releases are all viable options for smaller films, but movies like “Mulan,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Dune,” with budgets hovering around the $200M mark, need a global release.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

