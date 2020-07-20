Warner Bros. Pictures has indefinitely delayed the release of “Tenet,” pulling the tentpole from the summer schedule once and for all. The film’s release has been postponed several times, and the sci-fi thriller was initially set to release in July. The movie and was delayed to August, then delayed again to August 12th. The studio hoped to release the film before the end of the summer, but the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country has made that impossible. Warner Bros. Pictures isn’t risking a limited release with the $200M project, even if theaters in countries outside of the United States are starting to open.

“We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement on Monday. “We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

Christopher Nolan directed the movie, which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

The movie’s description reads, “Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.”

The studio also delayed the release of “The Conjuring 3,” moving the film from September 11, 2020 to June 4, 2021. That delay is tied to “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”, which hasn’t wrapped its reshoots yet because of the ongoing health crisis.

The other films on the schedule, for now, include “Unhinged” on July 31st, and “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on August 7th. Moviegoers will just have to check on these films on a week-to-week basis, to see which projects are actually releasing in their local theaters, if they are even open.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.