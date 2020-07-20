FOX Sports released an updated FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com on Monday, offering a redesigned UI for viewers ahead of the new sports seasons. The updates include a Bonus Cam experience, which will be ready for FOX Sports’ first-ever quadruple-header start to Major League Baseball on FOX on July 25th. Users will also experience better personalization options, offering viewers quick access to their favorite league, team, and player content. Real-time odds, powered by FOX Bet Sportsbook, are also integrated throughout the products.

“FOX Sports is known for innovation, and this forward-looking digital redesign marks a new era,” said David Katz, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital, FOX Sports. “Modern sports fans are passionate, engaged and uncompromising. Our bold, distinctive products provide them a fresh way to experience the leagues, teams and players they love.”

Users can swipe into the most important topics of the day in STORIES, which features multimedia perspective and analysis from important voices in sports. Driven by data-driven insights, each story “provides a 360-degree view on the sports topics that matter most,” according to the network.

Every FOX Sports game and studio show is available to TV subscribers with the tap of a button in the LIVE TV section. Users can watch in full-screen mode or choose to watch vertically to get real-time stats, projections, highlights, social feeds. NFL, MLB, NASCAR, MLS, College Football, College Basketball, WWE, PBC, PBA, and Liga MX, as well as all FS1 and FOX Deportes daily studio shows, are included.

Select games and events will now include the Bonus Cams, where fans can watch the live telecast while choosing between secondary feeds with different camera angles and perspectives. FOX Sports’ “Watch Party” concept features prominently here throughout the year.

The new SCORES design simplifies access to scores and schedules. The date, time, and TV network are featured alongside the key odds (spread, money line, total).

In FAVORITES, fans can personalize their experience by choosing their favorite leagues, teams, and players. New content sections for all Favorites are accessible via the Explore tab.

