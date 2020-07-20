Lionsgate is working on a new dance movie, and it could be another installment to the “Dirty Dancing” franchise. The film will star Jennifer Grey, who is also serving as an executive producer. Lionsgate currently holds the film rights to “Dirty Dancing,” which is fueling the speculation that Grey’s new project will take baby out of the corner, and back into the spotlight.

The original “Dirty Dancing” debuted in 1987 with a $3.8M domestic debut. The film starred Patrick Swayze and Grey and went on to make over $217M for the studio. Deadline was the first to report the possible “Dirty Dancing” sequel, stating that the new movie could take place in the 1990s.

Back in 2004, Lionsgate hoped to reboot the franchise and released the movie “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights,” starring Diego Luna, Romola Garai, Sela Ward, and John Slattery. The film made $27.6M worldwide from an estimated $25M budget and was crushed by critics. The film is one of those movies that you either love to watch or hate that it exists at all. “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” currently sits with a 23% rating on RottenTomatoes with critics, but has an audience score of 73%. Guy Ferland directed the movie for the studio, working from a story by Kate Gunzinger and Peter Sagal.

The franchise went dormant after “Havana Nights” flopped at the box office, but ABC made a TV remake in 2017 with Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes, Debra Messing, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Details on the new movie are slim at the moment, so fans will just have to keep the dance project on their radar over the next few months. If you’re looking for a new Grey project to stream, she’s been in several episodes of popular television series these past few years, including “The Conners,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Red Oaks,” and voiced characters in Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb.”

