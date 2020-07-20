Showtime released a first look at “We Hunt Together,” a six-episode drama from BBC Studios. The hour-long series stars Eve Myles, Babou Ceesay, Hermione Corfield, and Dipo Ola.

The show’s description reads, “A gripping twist on a classic cat-and-mouse story, We Hunt Together explores the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation. As two conflicted detectives (Myles and Ceesay) track down a pair of deadly killers (Corfield and Ola), the series reveals how finding a volatile form of solace in another can have dire consequences.”

Written by Gaby Hull and directed by Carl Tibbetts, the series is slated to premiere on Showtime on August 9th at 10 p.m.

The network dropped the trailer on Sunday, offering thriller fans a quick preview of the show before the big premiere. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Two detectives track down a pair of deadly killers in this gripping series.”

If you’re a Showtime subscriber, keep “Blackbird: Lena Horne and America” on your radar. The network is developing a limited series based on the life of entertainer and activist Lena Horne. The limited series will be executive produced by Horne’s granddaughter, Jenny Lumet, and Alex Kurtzman, who together will write the first few episodes. CBS Television Studios and Secret Hideout will produce the series. Heather Kadin will serve as an executive producer on this project.

The project’s description adds, “Titled after Horne’s favorite poem Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird, “Blackbird: Lena Horne and America” will span 60 years of her life, from dancing at the Cotton Club when she was 16, through World War II and stardom of the MGM years, McCarthyism, the civil rights movement and her triumphant return to Broadway. The series will encompass her deepest relationships: Paul Robeson, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Joe Louis, Billie Holiday, Hattie McDaniel, Ava Gardner and Orson Welles, to name a few. A direct descendant of slaves and their enslavers, Horne had to navigate stardom during Jim Crow. She laid herself down and made herself a bridge for everyone who came after her, and finally achieved her own liberation to become one of America’s greatest legends.”

