Disney+ shared a new trailer for “Black Is King,” a film by 24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, which will premiere globally on July 31st on Disney+.

The new film based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” will premiere two weeks after the first anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s global hit, “The Lion King.” The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.

The platform also announced that it struck a distribution deal to make “Black Is King” available on much of the African Continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somalia, Benin, Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Gabon, Cape Verde, and many more countries through MultiChoice Group’s M-Net and Canal+ Afrique.

Disney’s description reads, “Black Is King was in production for one year and features an impressive list of diverse voices on its creative team, including directors Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Pierre Debusschere, Jenn Nkiru, Ibra Ake, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jake Nava and co-director and long-time collaborator of Beyoncé, Kwasi Fordjour.

The list of additional co-directors and second unit directors adds to the crew’s global representation, including Dafe Oboro, Julian Klincewicz, Derek Milton, Meji Alabi, Joshua Kissi, Alexandre Moors, and Deon Van Zyl.

The description adds, “Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film’s rich tableau and vibrant choreography.”

A few of the special guests featured in the film include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, author and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z, among others. Many artists featured on “The Lion King: The Gift” album also make appearances.

“Black Is King” also includes full-length videos for the songs “Already,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power,” which is heard in the new trailer.

