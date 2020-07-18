Vertical Entertainment set the “Hard Kill” digital release date this week, confirming that the movie will be available On-Demand and on digital on August 28th. Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, and Natalie Eva Marie star in the film, which was directed by Matt Eskandari.

The movie’s description reads, “A team of mercenaries find themselves racing the clock to stop a world-changing computer program from being triggered. “

Eskandari directed the film from a screenplay by Joe Russo and Chris LaMont, based on a story by Clayton Haugen and Nikolai From.

The studio released a trailer for the film earlier this week to announce the release date, and if you missed the promotional video, you can watch the trailer below. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “The work of billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers is so valuable that he hires mercenaries to protect it, and a terrorist group kidnaps his daughter just to get it.”

Fans of Bruce Willis will get the chance to see him in several upcoming projects, but we don’t have confirmed release dates at this time. Willis is starring in John Suits’ actioner “Breach,” as well as Edward Drake’s sci-fi movie “Cosmic Sin” with Frank Grillo. The actor is also expected to star in Randall Emmett’s thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” with Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Lukas Haas, as well as Jared Cohn’s action-thriller “Reactor.”

Other Bruce Willis projects possible in the works are Mike Burns’ crime-thriller “Out of Death” from writer Bill Lawrence, and the rumored “McClane” movie with Len Wiseman, where Willis will reprise his role as John McClane from the “Die Hard” movies. Fans will just have to keep these films on their radar over the next year to see which ones make it to the big screen.

