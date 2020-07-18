Disney+ is launching a new season of “Weird But True!,” from National Geographic, on August 14th. The platform also confirmed that children’s entertainers and educators Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi will host the third season of the Emmy Award-winning series.

The show’s description reads, “Set both in studio and in the field, “Weird But True!” is a 13-episode series that integrates a mix of arts and crafts, unbelievable facts and real-life exploration. Whether hunting for dinosaur fossils, hiking volcanoes or flying planes, the science-loving duo inspires kids to get excited about the world around them.”

“Weird But True!” is a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award winner for the Best Educational and Informational Series. Executive Producer Tracy Rudolph Jackson won the 2018 Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Educational Series or Special for the series. Seasons one and two of “Weird But True!” are available now on Disney+.

Disney’s description for the new season adds, “Charlie and Carly take a closer look at dinosaurs, national parks, trains, venomous animals, the solar system and more. The weekly series features guest appearances from Nat Geo Photographers and Explorers, including Anand Varma, who teaches Charlie and Carly the correct way to take the perfect photo, and professor and founder of SciStarter Darlene Cavalier, who describes how she is exploring new ways to connect people with science. Renowned astrophysicist Michio Kaku shows up this season as a special guest star, playing fictional character Buster Infinity of the Global Space Administration Interplanetary Expedition.”

If you’re looking for something educational to keep the little ones busy, you can add a reminder to catch the new season when it airs later this summer on Disney+.

