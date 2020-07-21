The virtual panels for Comic-Con at Home start today, July 22nd, and content for the event can be found across the internet. While most of the major panels are being hosted on YouTube and the Comic-Con website, communities are gathering together on Tumblr, AWS, Discord, and other platforms to celebrate their favorite franchises and fandoms. There will be links available for each panel, as well as details on which platform is hosting them.

The virtual event will exist on the comic-con.org website, which at 9:00 AM PDT today, will transform to [email protected]. There are hundreds of panels on the schedule this year, so we filtered through the list and put together a list of 42 panels that we think movie and TV fans shouldn’t miss. You can set a reminder to catch your favorites, then join the discussions and events. Most of the big events take place on Thursday and Friday, so you can take a moment today and check out the list to see which panels interest you.

Once you know what you want to watch, you can visit the comic-con.org website. When visiting the hub, you’ll be able to find the links for each stream, and check for any last-minute changes to the schedule.

YouTube is hosting over 350 panels and programs, as well as the 2020 Eisner Awards. You’ll be able to find links to these panels on the official Comic-Con website. The Online Exhibit Hall, with approximately 700 exhibitors, will exist on the GoExpo by Community Brands page. Gaming fans will find activities on the dedicated Discord platform.

Amazon and Prime Video will offer additional activities from a variety of Amazon-owned platforms through their Amazon Virtual-Con portal.

Over on IGN, the company will stream roughly 34 [email protected] panels as well as produce hosted content and interviews. Tumblr is hosting both the Comic-Con Art Show and the Masquerade, which opens for viewing on July 24th. Funimation will exclusively host all of the anime watch parties including Black Clover and Fruits Basket through Scener, a Chrome browser plug-in that allows fans to watch and discuss movies and anime simultaneously.

Comic-Con will also offer an online version of its Souvenir Book, which will be available as a free, downloadable PDF, starting on July 22nd. The 260-page book contains new art and articles celebrating various anniversaries, including the 100th birthdays of Ray Bradbury and Ray Harryhausen, plus celebrations of EC Comics, Moomin, Jack Kirby’s Fourth World comics, and more. This year’s cover is by William Stout.

“This type of online event is a first for us,” Glanzer continued, “and we are grateful for the support of all involved. Our hope is that Comic-Con can provide a small respite from the confines of various stay-at-home orders. While we can’t be together in person, we can be together online.”

You’ll have to follow links to different platforms from the [email protected] hub, which isn’t ideal, but it’s great that everyone can enjoy the event in some capacity this year. The task is more difficult if you’re planning on watching from a mobile device, but it shouldn’t take a long time to find what you’re looking for once you get the hang of it.

