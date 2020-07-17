Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the adventures of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the live-action series slated for Disney+. The show was originally scheduled to premiere in August, but production on the series came to a stop during the start of the health crisis and hasn’t picked up again.

Disney’s upcoming August schedule released this week, and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” isn’t on the list. Fans probably should have seen this coming, since the show hasn’t been filming in close to six months. Disney hasn’t made an official announcement on when the show will finally be ready for streaming, so fans will just have to keep the show on their radar for now.

“Falcon and Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The duo star in the show alongside Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell.

The delay will most likely push back all of the Marvel live-action series, just as it has with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The platform is also expected to release live-action shows centering on “Loki,” “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight,” and release “WandaVision” with both Scarlet Witch and Vision.

The ongoing health crisis delayed the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was set to start in the spring with “Black Widow.” That movie, starring Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson, is currently scheduled to release in November 2020. Marvel’s “The Eternals” was moved to February 2021, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in May, and “Spider-Man 3” with Tom Holland in November. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is starting off 2022 in February, followed by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in March, “Black Panther 2” in May, and “Captain Marvel 2” in July. Disney is also working on “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” and a new “Blade” movie but hasn’t announced any release dates at this time.

