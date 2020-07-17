San Diego Comic-Con is running things differently this year because of the ongoing health crisis, but everyone can join in on the virtual panels. You won’t need a badge, and you won’t have to wait in lines, and there are plenty of seats for everyone. Movie and TV fans have several dozen panels to drop into this year, all discussing their latest works, or teasing their new projects. We’ve gone through the list of panels currently scheduled to take place over the five-day event, and selected the best virtual panels to attend this year.

There are 42 panels that we think you might be interested in, including hits in animation, drama, sci-fi, movies, and limited series events. You can watch these events and others on Comic-Con’s official website and on YouTube.

THURSDAY PICKS

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel 10 am

The cast and producers of “Star Trek: Discovery,” the new animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” and “Star Trek: Picard” will host a virtual panel to discuss their shows.

Solar Opposites 11 am

Fans can join Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, to get a tease of the second season.

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers 12 pm

Learn more about the new supernatural horror-comedy from Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders. They will talk about making the new eight-episode series, which follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators.

Cartoon Network Studios First Look 12 pm

Watch clips and discuss “Apple & Onion,” “Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie,” “Craig of the Creek,” “Mao Mao,” “Heroes of Pure Heart,” “Victor and Valentino,” and “We Bare Bears The Movie.”

Duncanville 12 pm

Mike & Julie Scully, along with Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa, discuss the show.

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia 1 pm

Join Gillian Flynn, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Jessica Rothe, as they discuss the new eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real.

His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session 1 pm

Join Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, as well as cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in a virtual panel discussion.

Amazon Prime Video Upload 2 pm

Greg Daniels and series stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson talk about making the show’s first season.

New Mutants 2 pm

Josh Boone, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga discuss the upcoming movie.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough 3pm

Listen to JG Quintel, Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn, and Jessica DiCiccoa during their panel, and enjoy a table read.

Superstore 3 pm

Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi join showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

The Boys Season 3 pm

Eric Kripke joins series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash for a panel to talk about the show with fans. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are also expected to make an appearance.

Van Helsing 5pm

Check-in with Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Aleks Paunovic, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev, and Morris Chapdelaine as they tease Season 5.

MST3K: A Panel Panorama 6 pm

Joel Hodgson and former cast members Bill Corbett and J. Elvis Weinstein host a Q&A with fans during a virtual panel.

FRIDAY PICKS

HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection 10 am

Cast and creators talk about “Tig n’ Seek,” “The Fungies,” and “Summer Camp Island.”

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time Distant Lands 11 am

Discuss the latest adventure from the Land of Ooo, and hopefully get a tease of the new “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” episodes.

Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of the Series 11 am

Join Michael Hirst, Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, and Jordan Patrick Smith as they discuss the show.

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead 12 pm

Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg join cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades as they discuss the show.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train 12pm

Owen Dennis, Madeline Queripel, Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael reflect on Books One and Two, while also teasing the upcoming Book Three of the series.

AMC’s The Walking Dead 1 pm

Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, and Greg Nicotero join cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro to talk about the show.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond 2 pm

Scott M. Gimple returns with Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt to host a virtual panel.

First Look Hulu’s Helstrom 3pm

Paul Zbyszewski and cast members Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy discuss the new horror series.

HBO Max: Adult Animation Panel 3 pm

Panelists Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu, and Olan Rogers discuss the genre, and “Robot Chicken,” “Samurai Jack,” “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” “Black Dynamite,” “Lazor Wulf,” and “Final Space.”

Peacock Original Series: The Capture 3 pm

Ben Chanan and Rosie Alison speak with series stars, Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman, Laura Haddock, and Famke Janssen.

Bob’s Burgers 4 pm

Loren Bouchard talks about the new season with H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy.

Crossing Swords 4 pm

John Harvatine IV and Tom Root join cast members Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, and Yvette Nicole Brown to talk about Season 2.

Archer 5 pm

Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates talk about the new season.

Deep Blue Sea 3: The Panel 5 pm

Tania Raymonde, Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks, Bren Foster, and Japanese star Reina Aoi, all join director John Pogue and screenwriter Dirk Blackman to talk about the franchise and the movie.

SATURDAY PICKS

The Simpsons 11 am

Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and moderator Yeardley Smith talk about the new Season 32.

Bless the Harts 12 pm

Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, and Fortune Feimster join Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow to discuss the show.

Disney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe 12 pm

Dan Povenmire, Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Bob Bowen, and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker share a first look at the upcoming movie.

American Dad 1 pm

Brent Woods, Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker, Nic Wegener, and Joe Chandler talk about the show and the new season.

Family Guy 2 pm

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow tease the 19th season of the animated series.

Bill & Ted Face the Music 3 pm

Join Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, and director Dean Parisot as they attend a virtual panel to discuss the new movie with moderator Kevin Smith.

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World 3 pm

David Wiener and cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Hannah John-Kamen, Nina Sosanya, Kylie Bunbury, and Joseph Morgan discuss the series adaptation.

The Order: Season 2 3 pm

Join the cast and crew of the popular series as they discuss the finale and the show’s first two seasons.

HBO’s Lovecraft Country 4 pm

Misha Green, joins cast members Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Courtney B. Vance to tease HBO’s upcoming thriller series.

SYFY: Wynonna Earp 5 pm

Join showrunner Emily Andras alongside cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga as they talk about Season 4.

What We Do In The Shadows 5 pm

Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén join special guest Haley Joel Osment to talk about the show with fans.

AMC’s NOS4A2 6pm

Jami O’Brien, Joe Hill, and cast member Zachary Quinto discuss the popular supernatural series.

SUNDAY PICKS

Motherland: Fort Salem: A World of Magic, Action, and Intrigue 1Oam

Eliot Laurence joins Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee to talk about the show.

Next 11 am

Manny Coto, John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow tell fans what to expect in FOX’s new series.

