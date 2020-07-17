Apple gave a straight-to-series order for “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal. Apple and Keshet Studios will produce the show, which doesn’t have a premiere date at this time. Set in South America, the 10-part series will make its global debut on Apple TV+.

The description reads, “In “Echo 3”, Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”

The series is based on the award-winning Keshet Broadcasting series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon and inspired by the novel by Amir Gutfreund. The company stated that “Echo 3” will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue.

Boal will serve as showrunner on the project, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch. Peter Traugott will serve as executive producer, alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, and Karni Ziv.

This marks the second straight-to-series order from Apple and one of Keshet International’s production arms, following “Suspicion,” the new drama starring Uma Thurman and based on Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman’s award-winning Israeli series “False Flag.”

Apple’s slate also includes new stories from Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer, and editor Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+. Upcoming international original series slated to premiere on Apple TV+ include “Masters of the Air,” a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman.

The platform will also be the home to “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s best-selling novel, which will star Charlie Hunnam. “Pachinko” is a new drama series coming to the platform, which is based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.