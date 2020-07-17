Fans of “Destiny 2” will have to wait a few extra weeks to play the new Beyond Light expansion. Bungie announced this week that the new content is being pushed back to November 10th, and that it won’t be ready for the original September 22nd release date. Beyond Light is currently the next chapter in the constantly evolving “Destiny 2” story, and the expansion will add new story elements, missions, raids, locations, and weapons.

Bungie broke the news in a blogpost saying, “The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

The publisher told fans, “We know that no amount of extra Infamy or Valor will keep your hunger satiated, but we will have a few more surprises to share on the road to launch. Stay tuned.” Bungie went on to say, “In the meantime, the pages that appeared on the day we revealed Beyond Light have been updated with all of the new and relevant information. Bookmark ‘em or pass ‘em along to your friends. Some in-game UI elements will not reflect the new launch date until a future update.”

Fans will continue through the current season, called Season of Arrivals, through the delay. After Beyond Light, players will join The Witch Queen next year, and Lightfall in 2022.

As for the future, Bungie teased, “As the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2. We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we’re really excited for players to experience. As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.