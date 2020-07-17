Early reports indicate that Noah Centineo will join Dwayne Johnson in DC’s film “Black Adam.” THR was the first to break the news, but New Line hasn’t made an official announcement at this time. The cast list will most likely be revealed when the project moves into production. “Black Adam” is a spinoff of the movie “Shazam!,” which starred Zachary Levy in the titular role.

According to the reports, Centineo will play the role of Atom Smasher, and it was already confirmed that Johnson is playing the role of Black Adam in the film. Jaume Collet-Serra is set to direct the comic book movie.

Collet-Serra and Johnson worked together on “Disney’s Jungle Cruise,” which was delayed to 2021 because of the ongoing health crisis. Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are serving as producers on “Black Adam,” with Scott Sheldon serving as executive producer.

Fans fell in love with Centineo when he starred in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and the sequel “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” He’s also expected to star in “To All the Boys 3,” which doesn’t have a release date at this time. Centineo is in fighting shape thanks to his upcoming role in “Masters of the Universe,” a He-Man movie from Sony Pictures. Aaron and Adam Nee are directing that project, but the studio hasn’t announced any details at this time.

DC did announce that “Black Adam” will be part of the DC FanDome on August 22nd, and we could get a cast list at that time. “Black Adam” is currently scheduled to release on December 22, 2021, but that date could change. Fans of the Black Adam character will want to check out the event for any updates, and keep the film on their radar for future announcements.

