Amazon studio’s shared a teaser clip from “Chemical Hearts,” the upcoming YA adaption of the book Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. Lili Reinhart stars in the film, alongside Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena, and C.J. Hoff.

The description reads, “Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.”

Richard Tanne directed the movie and wrote the adaptation. Lili Reinhart serves as executive producer on the project, with Alex Saks and Richard Tanne serving as producers.

The movie is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on August 21st, so set a reminder if you’re a fan of the novel. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can grab a copy of the book right here on Amazon.

Reinharts stars in the CW series “Riverdale,” which was renewed for a fifth season this year. The show will return to a new schedule, with the CW adding “Walker” and “Kung Fu” to its roster. There will be a new DC adaptation as well, called “Superman & Louis,” joining other DC properties like “Batwoman,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Black Lightning,” and others.

Prime Video released the first look clip on social media on Thursday morning, and fans can look a the quick meeting of Grace and Henry in the video below.

