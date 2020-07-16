Apple added “Palmer” to its growing lineup of films, which already includes “Emancipation,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Snow Blind.” The new movie stars Justin Timberlake and was directed by Fisher Stevens. Timberlake stars in the film alongside Along Juno Temple, Academy Award nominee June Squibb, Alisha Wainright, and introduces Ryder Allen.

The description reads, “Written by Cheryl Guerriero, “Palmer” follows a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.”

Apple recently picked up “Snow Blind,” with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star, and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming adaptation “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie “Emancipation” comes from director Antoine Fuqua, and was produced by and stars Academy Award nominee Will Smith.

“Sharper” is a new film from Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore. The film “The Sky is Everywhere” is based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name, and Sofia Coppola’s upcoming feature “On the Rocks” stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

“Palmer” is produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler, and Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler. The film is executive produced by Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O’Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and Bruce Toll. The script for the film appeared on the 2016 Blacklist.

Apple did not announce a premiere date at this time, but Apple TV+ subscribers can keep the film on their radar for now.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.