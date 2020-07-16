You can count on “The New Mutants” showing up for this year’s Comic-Con At Home event. 20th Century Studios confirmed a virtual panel with the cast and director Josh Boone, and the studio released a new promotional video for the movie. The event will take place on July 23rd at 2pm.

The film’s description reads, “20th Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

The film is still scheduled to release in theaters on August 28th, but that date could change over the next few weeks becuase of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Josh Boone directed the film, working from a screenplay written with Knate Lee. Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner produced the movie, which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

“The New Mutants” is scheduled to release alongside “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” but there are several other films that are also hoping for a summer premiere date in theaters. Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” is set to release on July 31st, followed by “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on August 7th, and the big release is Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on August 12th.

Other films on the schedule, for now, include “Greenland” on August 14th, followed by the release of Disney’s “Mulan” and the horror-thriller “Antebellum” on August 21st.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios. You can the event, and others, on Comic-Con’s official website and on YouTube.

