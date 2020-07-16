Netflix released a trailer for the dance troupe comedy “Work It,” starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Drew Ray Tanner. The movie also features Michelle Buteau and Jordan Fisher, and will launch on Netflix on August 7th if you want to set a reminder.

The Netflix description reads, “When Quinn Ackerman’s (Sabrina Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.”

Alison Peck served as head writer on the movie, with Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Duttont, and Alicia Keys serving as producers. Cast member Sabrina Carpenter served as executive producer. Aakomon Jones is the choreographer on the project, and production began in Toronto back in July 2019.

Carpenter is also expected to appear in Justin Baldoni’s drama “Clouds,” starring alongside Fin Argus, Madison Iseman, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott, Summer H. Howell, and Lil Rel Howery. Fans will have to wait a little longer to get a release date for that movie.

This isn’t Carpenter’s first movie with Netflix, the actor also appeared in the Netflix original comedy “Tall Girl.”

Earlier this week Netflix announced that it will release Lily Collins’ new rom-com series “Emily in Paris.” The first season has ten thirty-minute episodes, and Collins stars in the series alongside Ashley Park. That show also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery. The recurring cast includes Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard. If you’re a fan of the rom-com genre, the show’s description reads, “The show’s official description reads, “Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

