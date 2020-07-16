Rocketbook partnered with Panda Planner to create the Rocketbook Panda Planner. The new notebook is the world’s first reusable, digitally connected planner. The planner features several templates to help you set goals, measure your progress, and reflect on how far you’ve come. The templates are broken down into monthly, weekly, and daily sections that help keep you organized. The Planner features Rocketbook’s reusable technology, making it the last planner you’ll ever need to buy.

The planner is now available at Amazon.

“Rocketbook has a loyal user base and one that we connect with often for new ideas. Organization and productivity go hand in hand with our products, and Rocketbook fans were often putting a planner at the top of their requests,” said Joe Lemay, CEO of Rocketbook. “When it came time to bring it to life, the Panda Planner team immediately came to mind. We worked together to design a planner to help people stay organized, set goals, and reflect on each milestone. Whether you’re a busy parent, a young professional, or a student, our planner will help you organize your day, week, month, and year; allow you to store your plans in the cloud; then erase and do it all over again”

“We were thrilled to partner with Rocketbook on their first reusable planner,” said Mike Leip, CEO of Panda Planner. “I spent years researching and improving the Panda Planner system to create something that’s loved by countless people. By adding Rocketbook’s exceptional technology to make it everlasting, it becomes even more exciting!”

The company’s description added, “In each of the monthly, weekly and daily sections, the Planner comes with pages designed for setting goals, making plans, end-of-day reviews, managing projects, and tracking habits. The Planner also provides space to write down what’s motivating you, as well as an area for meditation and affirmations. Rocketbook and Panda Planner designed each section to enable users to think through their priorities and goals, reflect on the past weeks’ happenings, and create a plan for the future that will bring increased productivity and happiness.”

The Planner provides a classic pen and paper experience, but its eco-friendly design means there’s no more wasted paper. Featuring Rocketbook’s patented reusable technology, Planner’s synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a Pilot FriXion pen, marker or highlighter and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth, enabling you to use the notebook again and again.

The Rocketbook Panda Planner also connects a variety of cloud services including Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Box, iCloud, Slack, email and more for easy organization, uploading, and sharing capabilities.

You can use the Rocketbook app to scan your notes, transcribe your handwriting, and send to your favorite service. Then, erase and use it again. Seven symbols at the bottom of each page act as the magic “buttons” behind Rocketbook’s quick and easy cloud organization. First, assign each icon to the cloud destination of your choice. Then, when you mark that icon on your page, the Rocketbook app automatically files your notes to the right place. The Rocketbook app also crops and enhances each page so your digital notes are even more crisp and vibrant than the real thing.

Rocketbook Panda Planner is available today in a variety of colors. for $35 in executive size and $37 in letter size. Notebooks also include one Pilot FriXion pen and microfiber cloth.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.