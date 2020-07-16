The romance drama “Endless” is hoping to hit select theaters on August 14th, the same day that the movie releases On-Demand. Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton star in the film, alongside DeRon Horton and Famke Janssen.

While films have been delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, thrillers and horror movies have done very well at the Drive-In. “Relic,” “Becky,” “Followed,” and “The Wretched” found success as limited releases, with people parking at Drive-Ins across the country to get their cinema fix during the pandemic.

The studio’s description reads, “Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.”

Scott Speer directed the movie, working from a screenplay by O’Neil Sharma and Andre Case. Gabriela Bacher, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Kevin Dewalt, and Sean Finegan served as producers on the project.

“Endless” is one of the few films still holding out for a Summer release in theaters, but it will be available On-Demand if theaters remain closed. The first big release on the schedule is Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” thriller on July 31st, followed by YA romantic drama “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on August 7th. Warner Bros. Pictures is still hoping to release Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on August 12th, but that release could be delayed again if the health crisis continues to worsen across the country.

Other films on the schedule, for now, include “Greenland” on August 14th; Disney’s “Mulan” and the horror-thriller “Antebellum” on August 21st; and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and “The New Mutants” on August 28th. Those dates could change at any moment, so you’ll have to keep up to date on your local listings.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

