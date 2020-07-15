Momentum Pictures set “The 2nd” digital release date. The action-thriller will release On-Demand and on digital on September 1st, and stars Ryan Phillippe, Casper Van Dien, Jack Griffo, and Lexi Simonsen. Brian Skiba directed the film, working from a script by Eric Bromberg and Paul Taegel.

The description reads, “Secret-service agent Vic Davis (Ryan Phillippe) is on his way to pick up his estranged son, Shawn (Jack Griffo), from his college campus when he finds himself in the middle of a high-stakes terrorist operation. The daughter of a Supreme Court Justice (Lexi Simonsen) is the target and this armed faction will stop at nothing to kidnap her Vic quickly realizes that there’s no one coming to rescue them and must now use his entire set of skills to save her and his son from an incredibly dangerous and lethal situation.”

Ryan Phillippe has other projects in the works, but we don’t have exact release dates because of the ongoing health crisis. Phillippe is expected to appear in the Jérémie Guez crime drama “The Sound of Philadelphia” with Joel Kinnaman, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Maika Monroe; and the TV movie “Alive” with Katrina Law, Mageina Tovah, and Ken Leung. Fans of the actor can also look for him in the comedy “Lady of the Manor” from directors Christian and Justin Long, which stars Melanie Lynskey, Judy Greer, Justin Long, Luis Guzmán, Patrick Duffy, and Steve Heinz. Phillippe is also expected to appear in the TV series “The Big Sky.” You’ll have to wait for release dates for these projects. The health crisis has created a backlog of Spring and Summer blockbusters, which will fill in the dates not reserved for the big fall releases that were already scheduled. Once the dust settles, these projects can find appropriate weekends to release.

The studio released a trailer for the movie on social media, which you can watch below.

