Netflix announced a new comedy-action CGI animated series “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles,” based on the 35-year-old comic book, Usagi Yojimbo, from award-winning creator Stan Sakai.

Sakai said in a statement, “It is a pleasure working with Gaumont and Netflix. I am involved in each step of the production and am enthusiastic with the direction we are going into. It is wonderful to expand the Usagi universe by collaborating with so many talented people. I am working with an awesome team and I’m looking forward to finally seeing an Usagi series on the screen! I thank my wonderful fans, friends and family for their support and encouragement over the last 35+ years.”

The description reads, “The series takes place in the far future, set in a world that mixes modern high-tech images with classic Japanese references. It follows the teenage Rabbit Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn’t alone! He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats, and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best samurai Usagi!”

The acclaimed comic series has received several awards over the last three decades, including Parents’ Choice Award, an American Library Association Award, and the YALSA (Young Adult Library Services Association) Award. Usagi Yojimbo has also been named on Empire Magazine’s Top 50 comic-book characters of all time, IGN’s Top 100 comic-book characters of all time, and Rolling Stone’s Top 50 non-superhero graphic novels. Sakai is a six-time Eisner Award winner, the recipient of multiple Haxter Awards, and won the Best Cartoonist Harvey Award in 2016.

Nicolas Atlan, President, Gaumont U.S. added, “All of us at Gaumont were honored when Stan trusted us to develop his iconic property into an animated series. This is a first for Usagi Yojimbo. We are thrilled to have Netflix on board as our creative partner so we can together, with the combined artistic talent of Stan Sakai, Dark Horse Entertainment and Atomic Monster take this iconic brand to the next level.”

The series is produced in partnership with Stan Sakai, who will serve as Executive Producer, along with Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Sidonie Dumas, and Christophe Riandee. Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Chris Tongue, James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett will also serve as executive producers. Candie and Doug Langdale are attached as executive producers and showrunners. Ben Jones is the show’s supervising producer, while Khang Le will serve as Art Director on the series. Mumbai-based 88 Pictures has been appointed as the CGI animation studio.

