ABC announced that after 28 seasons, Tom Bergeron will exit “Dancing with the Stars,” with Erin Andrews also departing. Following Bergeron’s exit, Tyra Banks will join the show as a new host and executive producer.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” said Banks. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting ‘AFV’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ‚Äì we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make ‘Dancing’ a success,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our ‘Dancing’ stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

Valerie Bruce, general manager, LA Productions, BBC Studios, added, “Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us. We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction. We offer our sincere thanks to Tom and Erin, whom we will always consider part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family.”

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. The series averaged 9.1M Total Viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

