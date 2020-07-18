Mozilla released the new Mozilla VPN (Virtual Private Network) in the United States this week. The Mozilla VPN is now available on Windows, and a subscription is available for $4.99/month. The subscription protects up to five devices and you can visit the official website to download the software.

Like all legitimate VPNs, Mozilla’s helps people control their digital privacy. The service encrypts users’ devices, adding an extra layer of protection for users’ personal data and information when they are online. The app masks users’ IP addresses and locations, and can make online transactions, logins, and video calls more secure.

The company added, “With millions of workers now working online and people spending more time at home, broadband data usage is reported to have surged by as much as 47% in the past few months.* The increase in reliance on home networks presents an opportunity for people to review their online security and privacy. How to stay safe online has become part of the “new normal” discussion.”

The company also stated that the Mozilla VPN offers “an easy-to-use and simple interface designed for ease of use by anyone who is new to VPNs, or for those who want to simply turn it on and connect to the web.”

The company’s transparent Data Privacy Principles have guided the design of the Mozilla VPN app, and it doesn’t keep user data logs. Mozilla also does not partner with any third-party analytics platforms that build profiles of user behavior.

In addition to the United States, the Mozilla VPN is available in Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand. There are plans to expand to other countries this fall. You can check out the Mozilla VPN and download it from the company’s website for more information.

