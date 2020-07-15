GKIDS confirmed the voice cast for the upcoming English language dub for the new animated feature from director/screenwriter Takashi Yamazaki, “Lupin III: The First.” The English voice cast includes Tony Oliver as Lupin III; Richard Epcar as Daisuke Jigen; Lex Lang as Goemon Ishikawa; Michelle Ruff as Fujiko Mine; Doug Erholtz as Koichi Zenigata; Laurie C. Hymes as Laetitia; David Brimmer as Lambert; and Paul Guyet as Gerard.

The Lupin the 3rd franchise, from original creator Monkey Punch, began in 1967 and has spanned across manga, TV, games, theme park rides, and musical adaptations, including “The Castle of Cagliostro” back in 1979, the feature film debut from the acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki.

An official selection at the 2020 Annecy Film Festival, the anticipated film marks the first installment in CGI for the animated franchise.

The film’s description reads, “The iconic “gentleman thief” Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.”

Over the years, GKIDS has picked up 11 Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations. Those projects included “The Secret of Kells” in 2010;”A Cat in Paris” and “Chico & Rita” in 2012; “Ernest & Celestine” in 2014; “The Tale of The Princess Kaguya;” and “Song of the Sea” in 2015; “Boy and the World” and “When Marnie Was There” in 2016; “My Life as a Zucchini” in 2017; “The Breadwinner” in 2018; and “Mirai” in 2019. GKIDS also handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, which include “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Princess Mononoke” and others. If you’re a fan of the genre, you can add these award winners to your watchlist if you’re looking for something to stream over the next few weeks.

