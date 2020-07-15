A24 created a tabletop game for the studio’s upcoming movie “The Green Knight.” The film’s release date was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis, but you can enjoy the game with your friends shortly after visiting the online store. You can pick up the game for $35 at A24.com, and watch the retro-style promo below for more info.

The description reads, “From the hallowed halls of Camelot to the mysterious wilds of the fabled Green Chapel, embark on a mythical journey across Arthurian lands in search of the Green Knight. Prepare to face highwaymen, ghostly damsels, mystical creatures and more. “

The studio added, “Your quest begins with the Game Master’s Guide, Map of the Realm, 5 Character Sheets, and a 20-sided die. With Honor at stake, will you rise to meet the challenge?”

The film, which was written and directed by David Lowery, features Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Sean Harris. The movie was scheduled to hit theaters on May 29th, and tells the story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

The official description reads, “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

A24 fans still have “Saint Maud” on the schedule. The horror-thriller is currently slated for August 28th and stars Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lilly Frazer, Lily Knight, Marcus Hutton, Turlough Convery, and Rosie Sansom.

That film’s description reads, “The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.