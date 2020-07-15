Mattel and Universal Pictures announced plans to develop a live-action “Wishbone” movie, based on the hit television series from the 90s about the fashionable Jack Russell terrier. “Wishbone” is the first theatrical film collaboration between Mattel Films and Universal Pictures, and the ninth Mattel Films project in development.

Mattel Films will produce “Wishbone” alongside Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly. Roy Parker will write the script, with Robbie Brenner serving as executive producer, and Kevin McKeon serving as supervising producer. McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films, and Lexi Barta, director of development, will oversee the project for Universal Pictures.

“Wishbone” followed the eponymous dog as he whisked viewers into some of the most famous and cherished literary moments. The terrier usually had fantastic costumes, and a killer opening song. The studio added, “Mattel Films will be rebooting the property into a modern, four-quadrant comedy that will appeal to the whole family.”

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” said Brenner. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

“Wishbone” joins other Mattel Films projects in development including ones based on “American Girl,” “Barbie,” “Barney,” “Hot Wheels,” “Magic 8 Ball,” “Major Matt Mason,” “Masters of the Universe,” and “View Master.”

“Masters of the Universe” is a live-action adaptation of the “He-Man” cartoons from the 1980s. Noah Centineo is expected to star in the film, with Aaron Nee and Adam Nee directing. Sony Pictures released a live-action adaptation of “Masters of the Universe” back in 1987, and that movie starred Dolph Lundgren, Courtney Cox, Frank Langella, and Meg Foster. The movie had little to nothing to do with the original “He-Man” story from the cartoons, and made $17M worldwide.

Peter Farrelly is represented by Jeff Okin at Anonymous, Creative Artists Agency and Cindy Farrelly Gesner at Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Roy Parker is represented by Creative Artists Agency, Grandview and Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.