The first “Words on Bathroom Walls” trailer is out, teasing the upcoming adaptation with a “coming soon to theaters” release date. Thor Freudenthal directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Nick Navela, which is based on the novel by Julia Walton. The film adaptation stars Charlie Plummer, Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins.

The description reads, “Words on Bathroom Walls tells the story of Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult – a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school. Living in constant fear of being exposed, Adam finds a soulful, comforting connection in Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With the love and support of his newfound romance and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

The studio stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the film, only telling fans that it’s “coming soon.” There are other films still hoping for a summer release in theaters, but their numbers are dwindling. The thriller “Unhinged” is set to release on July 31st, followed by “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on August 7th, and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on August 12th.

Other films on the schedule, for now, include “Greenland” on August 14th; Disney’s “Mulan” and the horror-thriller “Antebellum” on August 21st; and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and “The New Mutants” on August 28th.

Those films could be delayed at any moment over the next few weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country. You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

