RLJE Films set “The Tax Collector” digital release date this week. The action thriller will release on VOD and on Digital on August 7th, so set a reminder if you’re a fan of the genre. David Ayer wrote and directed the film, which features Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, and Shia LaBeouf.

The synopsis reads, “David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.”

If you missed the trailer that RLJE Films released this week, you can watch the promotional video below for a better look at the film.

Shia LaBeouf is coming off “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which was nominated for several awards during its film festival run in 2019. The movie won the Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival that year, placing in the Narrative Spotlight.

LaBeouf has several other projects in the works, but the ongoing health crisis has halted their released dates for now. The actor is expected to star in Kornél Mundruczó’s “Pieces of a Women” with Vanessa Kirby, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, and Ellen Burstyn, and fans can also look for him in Olivia Wilde’s thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling.” That project stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Dakota Johnson, and Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke wrote the script. The thriller does not have a release date at this time.

While you’re waiting for the new releases, you can watch “The Tax Collector” promotional trailer below for a better look at the film.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.