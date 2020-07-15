Today is the launch of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. The platform offers a mix of live and on-demand programming from NBCUniversal, with over 20,000 hours of premium content available to customers. While the basic ad-supported tier is free, there’s also an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month. You can upgrade to an ad-free version of the premium tier for $9.99/month. You can watch all of this content from Apple devices, Android devices, Google platforms, Xbox One, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, and LG Smart TVs. Starting the week of July 20th, Peacock will be available on the PS4.

“This is a historic moment for our company as we proudly introduce Peacock to consumers nationwide—a groundbreaking vision that was brought to life by an incredible team of people from across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock. “From current, classic and original movies and shows, to live news, sports, curated channels and trending content from around the world, Peacock is the only free, premium ad-supported streaming service that brings together everything consumers love about television and streaming—all in one place.”

FREE TIER

The ad-supported Free Tier offers over 13,000 hours of content, and you will have shows and movies to stream when you need something to watch. The free tier will offer new episodes of NBC current season series one week after they air, so you’ll be able to stream hits like “This Is Us” and “The Blacklist,” but you’ll be one-week behind. The platform will also offer sample episodes of Peacock Originals, which are included in the Premium Tier.

There are live sports in the free tier, including four exclusive Premier League matches on July 15th, as well as coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women’s Open Championships. The free tier will also stream an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. In addition, sports fans will enjoy on-demand replays of events like Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, and hundreds of hours of sports series, documentaries and films.

A selection of movies available for free include “The Bourne Identity”, “The Bourne Supremacy”, “The Bourne Ultimatum”, “Jurassic Park”, “Jurassic Park III”, “Tully”, “Phantom Thread”, “The Interpreter”, “American Psycho”, “The Matrix”, “The Matrix Reloaded”, “The Matrix Revolutions”, “The Blair Witch Project”, “The Mummy”, “Joe”, “Fletch”, “Fletch Lives”, “The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, Fear”, “Psycho”, “Do the Right Thing”, “Howard the Duck”, “Billy Elliot”, “The Birds”, “Willie”, “Fear” and “Loathing In Las Vegas”, “The Last House On The Left”, “I Am Ali”, “In The Name of the Father”, “Lone Ranger”, “The Hitcher”, “Law Abiding Citizen”, “The Sting”, “What Dreams May Come”, “Fried Green Tomatoes”, “One True Thing”, “Gosford Park”, “Dracula,” and “Dragnet”.

A selection of the shows include “30 Rock”, “Parks and Recreation”, “Saturday Night Live”, “Saved by the Bell”, “Punky Brewster”, “The Johnny Carson Show”, “The Carol Burnett Show”, “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “Everybody Hates Chris”; dramas like “Friday Night Lights”, “Downton Abbey”, “Parenthood”, “Monk”, “Heroes”, “Psych”, “The Game”, “Suits”, “Sacred Lies”, “Royal Pains”, “Battlestar Galactica”, “Columbo”, “Hunter”, “The Rockford Files”, “Dateline”, “21 Jump Street”, “Highlander”, “Leave It To Beaver”, “Munsters” and “Murder She Wrote”; reality series like “Below Deck”, “Southern Charm”, “Chrisley Knows Best”, “Botched”, “Flipping Out”, “Million Dollar Listing New York”, “Pawn Stars”, “Storage Wars”, “Real Housewives of Dallas”, “Jay Leno’s Garage”, “Shahs of Sunset” and “Undercover Boss”; competition series like “Top Chef Masters”, “Hell’s Kitchen”, “Hollywood Game Night” and “American Ninja Warrior Jr.”; kids series including “Kong”, “The Animated Series”, “Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”, “Fievel’s American Tails” and “Woody Woodpecker”; and Spanish-language titles like “Betty en NY”, “I Love Jenni”, “Reina De Corazones”, “The Riveras”, “Preso No. 1”, “Caso Cerrado”, “El Baron”, “El Chema”, “Larrymania”, “Perro Amor”, “Mi Familia Perfecta”, “Quien es Quien”, “Victoria” and “Donde Esta Elisa”.

PREMIUM TIER

Peacock Premium will feature access to all 20,000 hours of programming on the platform, including everything in the free tier plus the full catalog of Peacock Originals. The current slate of Peacock Originals are “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” “DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?,” “DreamWorks Cleopatra In Space,” and ”Curious George.”

With a Premium subscription, you get earlier access to programming. You can watch the new episodes of current season NBC shows the next day. In the Premium Tier, you won’t be one week behind, and you can stay up-to-date on hits like ”America’s Got Talent”, “Blindspot”, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”, ”A Little Late with Lilly Singh”, “Saturday Night Live”, “Superstore”, “Law & Order: SVU”, “Chicago P.D.”, “Chicago Fire”, “Chicago Med”, “New Amsterdam”, “Manifest”, “The Titan Games”, “Hollywood Game Night”, “World of Dance”, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, “Access Hollywood”, “Days of Our Lives”, “Dateline”, “NBC Nightly News” and ”Meet the Press.”

Premium also lets you stream Telemundo series the next day, including “100 Días Para Enamorarnos,” “Celia, Cennet,” “Enemigo Intimo,” “La Doña,” “Minuto Para Ganar,” and “Noticias Telemundo.”

Exclusive access to “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at 8:00 pm ET will only be available on Peacock Premium when the shows return to in-studio production.

You can also dive into all of the library series, like “Two and a Half Men,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “George Lopez,” “Jeff Foxworthy Show,” “King of Queens,” “Superstore,” “Frasier,” “Cheers,” “House,” “The Affair,” “Yellowstone,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Ray Donovan,” “Swedish Dicks,” and “American Ninja Warrior.”

The big-ticket item that NBC has is “The Office,” but you’ll also be able to binge on other hits like “Chicago P.D.”, ”Chicago Fire,” ”Chicago Med,” “Roseanne,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Bates Motel,” ”Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ”Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Real Housewives,” “Vanderpump Rules”, “Millionaire Matchmaker,” “Top Chef,” “Married with Children,” “Curse of Oak Island,” ”First 48,” ”American Pickers,” ”Ancient Aliens,” “Cold Case Files,” and “Charmed.”

Kids can stream hits like “DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk”, “Care Bears” and “Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot.”

There are more movies to stream on the premium tier as well, including “Shrek”, “Lone Survivor”, “Ted”, “Identity Thief”, “Children of Men”, “Charlie Wilson’s War”, “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”, “Frankenstein”, “Kicking and Screaming”, “Larry Crowne”, and “You, Me & Dupree”. You can also expect to see “Trolls World Tour”, “You Should Have Left”, “Croods 2”; “Boss Baby 2”, and “Spirit”, and upcoming library titles like “Mama”, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”, “The Purge”, “Riddick”, “Ride Along”, “E.T.”, “American Gangster”, “ANTZ”, “Fast & Furious”, ”Fast 5”, ”Fast & Furious 6”, “Field of Dreams”, “The Express”, “Knocked Up”, ”Bridesmaids”, “National Lampoon’s Vacation”, “National Lampoon’s European Vacation”, “Wanted”, “Evan Almighty”, “The Conjuring”, “Dawn of the Dead”, “The Dark Knight”, “Beetlejuice”, “The Big Lebowski”, “Scent of a Woman”, “Meatballs”, “3:10 to Yuma”, “Lost In Translation”, “Brokeback Mountain”, “Pitch Black”, “The Graduate”, “Police Academy”, “The Great Outdoors”, “Hostel”, “The Bone Collector”, “Robin Hood”, “The Hurt Locker”, “The Break Up”, “Open Water”, “It Follows”, “Carlito’s Way” and “Sinister.”

Peacock Premium will also feature access to a growing catalog of live and on-demand sports programming, including more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches for the 2020-2021 season; coverage of elite cycling events like the Tour De France from August 29th through September 20th, and La Vuelta from October 20th through November 8th. There will also be more than 100 hours of WWE content coming in August including series “WWE Untold” and “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions”, and compilations like “John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches”.

ON THE SCHEDULE

Peacock announced titles like “Angelyne”, ”Rutherford Falls”, ”Battlestar Galactica”, “Punky Brewster”, ”Dr. Death”, “Housewives Mash-up”, ”Saved By the Bell”, ”Five Bedrooms”, ”Lady Parts”, ”Girls5Eva”, “Who Wrote That”, “Kids Tonight Show”, “The Amber Ruffin Show”, “Armas De Mujer” and “Caso Cerrado.”

SUMMER SCHEDULE

In addition to the nine Peacock Originals launching with the service on July 15th, Peacock announced premiere dates for more original series to debut in the coming weeks. You can read their official descriptions below, as detailed by the platform, and check their premiere dates.

A.P. BIO – Premiering September 3, 2020

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin. The series also stars Mary Sohn (Work in Progress), Lyric Lewis (Baskets), Jean Villepique (Sharp Objects) and Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live). A.P. BIO is produced by Broadway Video, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television.

Departure – Premiering September 17, 2020

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife), alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer, Knives Out) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again. The series also stars Kris Holden-Reid (Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town), Tamara Duarte (Longmire), Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) and Sasha Roiz (Suits). DEPARTURE is produced in association with Starlings Television and Corus Entertainment, produced by Shaftesbury (Canada) and Greenpoint Productions Ltd. (UK).

Five Bedrooms – Premiering August 13, 2020

Five singles meet at, of all places, the singles’ table at a wedding. After several bottles of champagne, they decide to pitch in and buy a house together. Five singles buy a house together – what could go right? It’s a grand social experiment with one glaring problem: they’ll have to actually live with each other. All while journeying together through disasters, life-turning crises, and moments of love, joy and heartbreak. The series stars Kat Stewart (Offspring), Stephen Peacocke (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot), Doris Younane (Frayed), Katie Robertson (Rosehaven), Roy Joseph (Halim), Kate Jenkinson (Wentworth) and Hugh Sheridan (Packed to the Rafters). FIVE BEDROOMS is produced by Hoodlum Entertainment with assistance from Film Victoria. It is co-funded by Sky Studios, Network Ten and Screen Australia.

Hitmen – Premiering August 6, 2020

Best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins) are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Fueled by their antics and frivolous bickering, each job inevitably gets derailed, leading them into bizarre misadventures, full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas. HITMEN is produced by Tiger Aspect in association with Sky Studios and is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

